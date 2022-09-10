Einsteinium Price Reaches $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $2,968.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00288499 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000972 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001268 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00028001 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,828,135 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

