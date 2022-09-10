EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Trading Up 81.8%

Shares of EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) were up 81.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 2,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

EGF Theramed Health Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

EGF Theramed Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EGF Theramed Health Corp. provides psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.