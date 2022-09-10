EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Trading Up 81.8%

Shares of EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) were up 81.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 2,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.
EGF Theramed Health Corp. provides psychedelic drugs for the treatment of mental health. It offers psychedelics for the treatment of conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, PTSD, and depression. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
