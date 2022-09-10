EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I Begins Coverage on Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eurobank EFG started coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Electromed in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Electromed Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Electromed by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Electromed by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Electromed by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC boosted its position in Electromed by 4.5% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Electromed by 49.4% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

