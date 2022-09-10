ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Stock Price Down 11.3%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating) shares were down 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.88 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.43). Approximately 28,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 10,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.48).

ECSC Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.76. The company has a market capitalization of £3.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About ECSC Group

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection and Response, and Vendor Products.

