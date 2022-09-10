Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 27,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.