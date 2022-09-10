Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 15,855 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $140,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.53. 7,086,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,281,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $422.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

