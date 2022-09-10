Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $70.74 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,888,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,743,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. 13,841,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,326,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

