Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $70.74 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,888,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,743,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.