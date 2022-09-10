Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 907,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,403 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $113,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Copart by 897.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.16. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.26.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

