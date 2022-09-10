Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $122.24 Million Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,574 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Procore Technologies worth $122,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Procore Technologies by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 47,261 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 152.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,081,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.47. 791,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 76,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,265,846.47. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 857,031 shares in the company, valued at $36,689,497.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,533,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,731,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,501,646.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 76,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $3,265,846.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 857,031 shares in the company, valued at $36,689,497.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,555 shares of company stock worth $5,517,939 in the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

