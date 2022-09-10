Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,600 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group makes up 1.4% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $199,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,099,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,749,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,430,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,070,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,005,000 after purchasing an additional 365,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DSGX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $68.84. 149,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.