Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,697 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $172,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

NYSE MA traded up $5.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.