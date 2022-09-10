Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 145,721 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,721 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Cadence Design Systems worth $154,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 342,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,755,000 after buying an additional 159,419 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,170,000 after buying an additional 58,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $268,565.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,892,676.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,728 shares of company stock valued at $62,046,124. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.92.

Shares of CDNS traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $174.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,411. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

