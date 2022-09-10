eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303,449 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises about 6.6% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in eBay were worth $74,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of eBay by 44.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $97,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,264,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,507. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

