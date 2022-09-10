East Coast Asset Management LLC. Sells 700 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 584,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

