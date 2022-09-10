East Coast Asset Management LLC. Raises Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises about 4.0% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC. owned 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $16,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $186.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

