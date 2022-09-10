DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Reduced by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,666 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.7 %

DD stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,432. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

