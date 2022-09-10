Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.30 million.

Duluth Stock Performance

Shares of DLTH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. Duluth has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Duluth

DLTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Duluth by 282.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Duluth by 58.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

