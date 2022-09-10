DRH Investments Inc. Has $25.16 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DRH Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up approximately 17.4% of DRH Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. DRH Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Kroger worth $25,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 7.4 %

KR stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,877,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.