DragonVein Hits Market Capitalization of $60,497.92 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded down 86.5% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $60,497.92 and approximately $6,723.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io.

DragonVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “As a unified currency of the Dragon Vein, DVC can be used to trade, rent and purchase content within the ecosystems, as well as customize your favorite content. DVC can be used to complete the distribution and promotion of VR content, intellectual property trading, intellectual property ownership confirmation, equipment trading, etc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

