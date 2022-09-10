Dogey-Inu (DINU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $38.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.00 or 0.99625865 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036847 BTC.

About Dogey-Inu

Dogey-Inu (CRYPTO:DINU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2022. Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 948,649,304,493,501 coins and its circulating supply is 431,857,177,498,534 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu. The official website for Dogey-Inu is dogeyinu.com.

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogey-Inu is a community-driven experiment in the DeFi space.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogey-Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

