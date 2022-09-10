DogemonGo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,590.00 (DOGO)

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. DogemonGo has a total market capitalization of $890,633.87 and $14,590.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogemonGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DogemonGo has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DogemonGo is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DogemonGo’s official website is dogemongo.com. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) augmented reality (AR) mobile game similar to Pokemon Go, where you locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Dogemons. DogemonGo Combines the Playing Experience with “Dogemons”Users can catch Dogemons and sometimes you can find Crypto Currency as prey among other Dogemons.”

