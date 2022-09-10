Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Takes $4.92 Million Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.28% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $54,755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Everbridge by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after buying an additional 304,867 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Everbridge by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after buying an additional 295,278 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $8,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 559,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $164.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

