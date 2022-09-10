Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Raises Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,292,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up 2.1% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.85% of Open Text worth $97,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Open Text by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 165,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 82,449 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Open Text by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 37,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,987,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of Open Text stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 66.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

