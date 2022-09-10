Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,658,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,613,000. Coterra Energy comprises approximately 3.3% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.70% of Coterra Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,802,238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $613,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $510,135,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $300,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. 4,960,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,273,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.