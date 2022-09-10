Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $79.12 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 2.38% of Alarm.com worth $79,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,803 shares of company stock worth $1,942,096. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Alarm.com stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 174,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,715. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.28, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.