Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $447,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,341,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,123. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

