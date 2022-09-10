Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $103.22 Million Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,619,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Plantronics accounts for about 2.2% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.06% of Plantronics worth $103,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2,904.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 256,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 248,248 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,793,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,274,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

POLY remained flat at $39.82 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 1.60. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $415.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.53 million. Plantronics had a return on equity of 684.84% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.

