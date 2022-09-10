Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Buys 12,944 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 1.95% of Deluxe worth $25,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,638,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,281,000 after acquiring an additional 73,156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,775,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,924,000 after buying an additional 26,432 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,736,000 after buying an additional 123,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,647,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,492,000 after buying an additional 42,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.98. 160,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $817.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

