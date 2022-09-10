Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Buys 10,030 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in CEVA were worth $17,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in CEVA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 245.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in CEVA by 230.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Trading Up 2.5 %

CEVA stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.90. 67,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,013. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.48 million, a PE ratio of 722.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.09. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $50.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on CEVA to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.