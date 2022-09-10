Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 11.60% of Geospace Technologies worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 521,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 731,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Geospace Technologies

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 19,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,904.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $39,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,002 shares in the company, valued at $990,089.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 19,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 28,569 shares of company stock valued at $139,691. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

GEOS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.97. 22,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. Geospace Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Geospace Technologies Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

