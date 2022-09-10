Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Shares Up 0.6%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.06). 12,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 24,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.05).

Directa Plus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.03. The company has a market cap of £57.80 million and a P/E ratio of -16.83.

Directa Plus Company Profile

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

