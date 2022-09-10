Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,272 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 84,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 38,182 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.23. 828,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,803. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.

