Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $178.21 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Diageo by 81.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

