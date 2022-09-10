dFuture Self Reported Market Cap Tops $4,673.03 (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. dFuture has a market capitalization of $4,673.03 and approximately $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dFuture has traded 91.4% lower against the US dollar. One dFuture coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00030488 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002509 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About dFuture

dFuture is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

dFuture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dFuture should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

