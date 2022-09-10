Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.70) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on GSK in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,753.75 ($21.19).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,348.60 ($16.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The firm has a market cap of £54.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,182.98. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,321.20 ($15.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,570.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,652.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Insiders have purchased 662 shares of company stock worth $1,119,798 in the last ninety days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

