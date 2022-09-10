Deri Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $285,851.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 56.8% higher against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $285,851.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol (CRYPTO:DERI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 471,177,680 coins and its circulating supply is 166,878,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol. The official website for Deri Protocol is deri.finance.

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users.”

