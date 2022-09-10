DeHive Price Hits $0.12 (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $479,809.46 and approximately $38,936.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.61 or 0.99963001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036507 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive (DHV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2021. DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. The official website for DeHive is dehive.finance. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.

DeHive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeHive provides a first-to-market decentralized crypto index protocol. The platform allows anyone to become a holder of the top DeFi tokens packed into one index. This index comprises leading DeFi assets that serve as a benchmark for the economic health of the crypto market.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

