DEEPSPACE Market Capitalization Achieves $1.92 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $3,910.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE (CRYPTO:DPS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2021. DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official website is deepspace.game. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEPSPACE is a Play-to-Earn space multiverse exploration strategy game.Allows its users to earn a passive income from holding $DPS, trading NFTs, and taking risks as they explore DEEPSPACE with their fleet of ships.In DEEPSPACE, users explore, harvest, and fight their way through the DEEPSPACE universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

