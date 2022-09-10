DECOIN Price Reaches $0.0574 (DTEP)

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $468.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users.The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools.DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm.”

