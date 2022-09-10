DAV Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $816,784.30 and approximately $11.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

