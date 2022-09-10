Datarius Credit Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $44,665.79 and $117.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

