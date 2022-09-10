Datarius Credit (DTRC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $119.00

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $45,069.89 and $119.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,662.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00060411 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00067751 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076089 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank.

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.