Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.1% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $68,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $290.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.