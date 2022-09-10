Cyclone Protocol Trading Up 4.6% This Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $37.14 or 0.00174808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $976,193.46 and approximately $2,660.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.21 or 1.00072359 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036630 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyclone is built to address the privacy problems in the blockchain and aims to provide enhanced economic incentives. Cyclone is a cross-chain, non-custodial, universal privacy-preserving protocol with the decentralized governance. Cyclone applies zkSNARKs to enable transactional privacy for all DeFi components by breaking the on-chain link between depositor and recipient addresses. It uses a smart contract that accepts coins/tokens deposits, which can be withdrawn by a different address. Whenever an asset is withdrawn from Cyclone, there is no way to link the withdrawal to the deposit for absolute privacy.While Cyclone's zkSNARKs part is based on the attested implementation of tornado.cash, it offers unique values in supporting cross-chain and being the universal privacy-preserving layer for almost all DeFi components with the decentralized governance by CYC holders.Cyclone Protocol is governed in a decentralized way. The governance DAO lives on IoTeX blockchain while each anonymity pools live on different blockchains connected to IoTeX blockchain via bridges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.