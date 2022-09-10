CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CYBR. Stephens started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $153.50 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.83. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.15.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

