CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$153.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.57 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.79.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of CYBR traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.50. 337,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,264. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.83. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.