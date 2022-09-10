Curio (CUR) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Curio (CUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Curio has a market cap of $73,616.87 and $1,664.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Curio coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,247.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004825 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020715 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00062424 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00069078 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005633 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078026 BTC.
About Curio
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com.
Buying and Selling Curio
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.