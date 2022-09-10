CumRocket 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $56,693.00 (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One CumRocket coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CumRocket has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $56,693.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CumRocket has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CumRocket Profile

CumRocket is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2021. CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official website is cumrocket.io. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.

CumRocket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CumRocket is a deflationary token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. This is a token that rewards holders and punishes sellers, which can encourage a steadier price action. CumRocket is a community project, meaning that the community will be involved in the development of the project, each member will be able to participate in discussion and submit ideas. CumRockets main goal is to tap into the porn industry and provide a novel 18+ NFT marketplace where users will be able to buy, sell, swap and collect exclusive 18+ content. As well as a platform that creators can charge for private content, where they get paid in crypto and tipped in $CUMMIES.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumRocket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CumRocket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CumRocket using one of the exchanges listed above.

