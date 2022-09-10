CUDOS Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, CUDOS has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. CUDOS has a total market cap of $26.81 million and approximately $337,284.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.87 or 0.99837811 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036534 BTC.
CUDOS Coin Profile
CUDOS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,439,414,451 coins. CUDOS’s official website is www.cudos.org. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.