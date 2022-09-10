Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lifted by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Crown Castle worth $119,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,736. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.99.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.94.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

